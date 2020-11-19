It looks like sneaker free agent Jimmy Butler will soon be off the market.

According to ESPN's Nick DePaula, the Miami Heat star has agreed to sign a multi-year endorsement deal with Li-Ning. While specific details regarding the new deal aren't available, DePaula is reporting that the contract will be of a significant length of time with Butler slated to receive his own signature shoe sometime down the road.

Since 2015, Butler has been signed to Jordan Brand before both parties mutually agreed to part ways in January. Shortly after the fallout, Butler was reportedly in talks with multiple brands and was expected to sign with a new endorser by 2020's NBA All-Star Weekend, but a deal never materialized.

As of now, Butler and Li-Ning have yet to make the signing official, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments as they become available.