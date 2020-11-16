Streetwear store HUNDRED% and sneaker convention SneakerLAH are both based in Malaysia, and soon, their regional connection will serve as inspiration for an upcoming Asics collaboration.

In fact, the duo will use the Asian country's iconic Petronas Twin Towers for this metallic silver-colored Gel-Lyte 3 releasing next month. The shiny upper draws inspiration from the aesthetic of the buildings with subtle hits of green referencing the tinted windows and reflective stripes on the sides representing the reflection of the towers' during different hours of the day. Capping off the look is a speckled midsole and a translucent outsole. Grab a detailed look below.

This HUNDRED% x SneakerLAH x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 "Kuala Lumpur Twin Towers" is releasing first via raffle at SneakerLAH.com in Malaysia between Dec. 3 and 4, with a global launch to follow on Dec. 19. The shoe will retail for RM649, which roughly converts to $157.

Image via SneakerLAH

