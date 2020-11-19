It was just a few short weeks ago that Adidas and Human Made launched the first installment of their Fall/Winter 2020 collection and now, the second drop is almost ready for its retail release.

NIGO, the Japanese streetwear icon behind the fashion label, will once again channel the message of "future is in the past" for the forthcoming capsule as pieces from his personal collection will serve as inspiration behind the styles. There are two sneaker models in the group, including two colorways for both the Nizza Hi HM and the Marathon HM. Both pairs feature Human Made's signature heart logos, which are wrapped around the midsole for the first shoe and on the heel of the other.

To pair along with the sneakers is a selection of co-branded apparel pieces including jackets, blazers, shirts, pants, and more.

The second drop for the Human Made x Adidas 2020 F/W collection will be available on Nov. 25 at Adidas.com/Human_Made and at select retailers globally. Retail prices range from $70-350.

Image via Adidas