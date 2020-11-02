A new collaborative collection between skate brand Fucking Awesome and Adidas Skateboarding is arriving this week.

Rather than reworking a staple Adidas model like last year's Stan Smith collab, Fucking Awesome founder Jason Dill has created two original silhouettes for his latest project, which are appropriately named Experiment 1 and Experiment 2. According to Adidas, Dill borrowed design elements from classic Three Stripes models and applied them to the shoes through his own creative lens.

Experiment 1 comes in a contrasting black and white color scheme, while Experiment 2 dons a bold neon yellow look. Also included in the capsule are Taekwondo uniform, coveralls, a jersey set, technical pants, and accessories. Grab a detailed look at the shoes below.

Installment one of the Fucking Awesome x Adidas Skateboarding collection releases on Nov. 4 at fuckingawesomestore.com and on Nov. 6 at www.adidas.com/us/skateboarding. Installment Two will be available sometime in February 2021.

Image via Adidas

