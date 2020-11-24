The Nike SB Dunk takeover will continue this year with the arrival of a new colorway reportedly designed in collaboration with Frame Skate based in Dubai.
A first look at the Frame Skate x SB Dunk Low "Habibi" was shared by @solebyjc this week, revealing a scheme that appears to celebrate the skate shop's origin, with the hues reminiscent of the United Arab Emirates flag. The white-based leather and mesh upper is paired with red overlays, while overlapping black and green Swooshes appear on the sides. The look is completed with a sail-colored midsole and a gum outsole.
There's currently no word on when this "Habibi" Frame Skate x SB Dunk Low collab is releasing, but stay stick with Sole Collector for updates in the coming weeks.
UPDATE (11/24): Official photos of Frame Skate's upcoming SB Dunk Low collab have leaked. As of now, a release date has not been announced, but the pair is rumored to hit shelves before the end of the year.