The Nike SB Dunk takeover will continue this year with the arrival of a new colorway reportedly designed in collaboration with Frame Skate based in Dubai.

A first look at the Frame Skate x SB Dunk Low "Habibi" was shared by @solebyjc this week, revealing a scheme that appears to celebrate the skate shop's origin, with the hues reminiscent of the United Arab Emirates flag. The white-based leather and mesh upper is paired with red overlays, while overlapping black and green Swooshes appear on the sides. The look is completed with a sail-colored midsole and a gum outsole.

There's currently no word on when this "Habibi" Frame Skate x SB Dunk Low collab is releasing, but stay stick with Sole Collector for updates in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (11/24): Official photos of Frame Skate's upcoming SB Dunk Low collab have leaked. As of now, a release date has not been announced, but the pair is rumored to hit shelves before the end of the year.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike