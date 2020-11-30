Dime has a new collaboration on the way, this time teaming up with Reebok to drop a special iteration of the Kamikaze 2.

The Montreal-based skatewear label previewed its forthcoming sneaker project on social media last week, offering a brief look at its bold Kamikaze 2, and now, we're getting a detailed look at the collab. Dime opted for the low-top version of the '90s hoops shoe, wearing three contrasting color schemes including yellow, black, and blue. The project is tied together with the Vector logo at the forefoot and Dime branding embroidered at the heel.

Last month, Reebok confirmed that the Kamikaze line would soon receive a name change in the following weeks, but there's no indication that this pair will feature the new moniker.

The Dime x Reebok Kamikaze 2 collection will be released exclusively at Dime on Dec. 5 before receiving its wider global release on Dec. 12 at Reebok.com and select local retailers for $120 each.