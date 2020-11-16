After it was initially spotted on the runway during Casablanca’s Fall/Winter 2019-20 runway show at Paris Fashion Week in January, additional release info surrounding the fashion label's New Balance 327 collaboration has been revealed.

According to the brand, the shoes draw inspiration from Casablanca founder and creative director, Charaf Tajer’s French and Moroccan heritage. The upcoming offering for the 327 will include two different colorways—an orange version that pays homage to nostalgic Moroccan hues, and a green-based style that honors tennis uniforms. The sneakers are constructed with a perforated leather upper that's paired with an enlarged leather ‘N’ logo, and sit atop a sculpted sole unit that wraps up the heel.

Image via Publicist

"It’s an honor to partner with New Balance on this exciting new style as Casablanca’s first design collaboration,” said Tajer. “I know the brand works with few fashion houses, so to be chosen to do this with a new silhouette is so special and unique for me. The design perfectly matches the aesthetic of Casablanca, it’s the ultimate leisure shoe.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, New Balance has announced that its Casablanca collaboration has been pushed back to Saturday, April 18 and will be released online only from select retailers for $150 each. Check out Complex's interview with Tajer to learn about his design here.

UPDATE (06/16): After working on what's been one of the year's most successful new lifestyle models last spring, Casablanca is set to serve up new colorways of its New Balance 327 collaboration. While release details have yet to be unveiled, the brand revealed the new colorways on social media today. Both new styles use the same perforated leather construction seen on Casblanca's previous 327s and feature more subdued white/black and white/green colorways. Check back soon for a release date.

UPDATE (09/09): Casablanca has confirmed that two new colorways of its New Balance 327 "Idealiste" collab is releasing exclusively through an online raffle on Sept. 12. Check out a detailed look below.

UPDATE (11/16): Following a Casablanca-exclusive launch in September, the Parisian label's most recent New Balance 327s will receive a second wider release on newbalance.com and select retailers on Friday, Nov. 20. The sneakers retail for $150 each in white/green and white/black.

