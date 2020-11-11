After dropping a handful of sneaker projects with Nike in 2019, Cactus Plant Flea Market may have a brand new collaboration with the Swoosh arriving at the tail-end of this year.

According to leaker py_rates, the streetwear label is producing "Pure Platinum" and "Spiral Sage" iterations of the popular Dunk Low. Although early images of the collab have yet to leak, the mock-up imagery provided features the signature smiley face logo seen on the CPFM x Nike Nike Air VaporMax 2019.

The official release information surrounding the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low collab has yet to be announced by the brands, but it's rumored to drop sometime during the holiday season for $120 each.

UPDATE (11/11): Today, Nike has confirmed that the Swarovski crystal-covered Cactus Plant Flea Market's Dunk Low is releasing at Nike.com and at select retailers on Nov. 18. Also included in the capsule is a pullover hoodie launching exclusively at cactusplantfleamarket.com. Furthermore, the brand has revealed the details on this pair including the oversized Swoosh on the sides pulled from the previous CPFM Blazer collab along with extra padding on the tongue and detachable lace flaps. Grab a detailed look below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike