Vans has tapped Toronto-based brand and retailer Better Gift Shop to work on a new sneaker collaboration.

Set to arrive for the brands this month is a two-shoe pack consisting of the classic Old Skool and Half Cab silhouettes. Better Gift Shop has applied its signature blue hue onto the uppers' suede panels complemented by marshmallow white accents including on the vulcanized sole. Keeping the branding to a minimal is the subtle Better Gift Shop logo appearing on the footbed and aglets. Each pair also comes with custom packaging donning the collaborator's Toronto Flagship storefront.

"Blue suede shoes are a classic," says Gift Shop’s cofounder and designer, Kevin Li. "Selfishly, we’ve always wanted our own version. Vans gave us that opportunity."

This Better Gift Shop x Vans collection releases on Nov. 28 to coincide with the opening of Better Gift Shop's newly renovated Toronto flagship location and at Bettergiftshop.com. The Old Skool and Half Cab will retail for $160 CAD and $180 CAD, respectively.

Image via Better Gift Shop

Image via Better Gift Shop