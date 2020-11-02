After working with Reebok on the Answer V model, Pharrell Williams' BBC Icecream imprint is getting another crack at one of Allen Iverson's memorable signature sneakers.

Images from an eBay listing show an unreleased BBC x Reebok Question Low. Using a mix of leather and suede panels, the collab references the pastel colors often seen on BBC Icecream sneakers with blue, purple, and yellow throughout the upper. Icecream branding appears right tongue, while the left shoe uses the fame font and logo to spell out "Iverson." BBC's running dog logo replaces the Reebok Vector symbol on the side panels and is also printed as a repeating graphic on the insole.

In addition to the makeup pictured here, retailers are listing a second colorway in yellow/green with both pairs set to arrive on Friday, Nov. 13 for $130 each.

UPDATE (11/02): BBC Icecream and Reebok have officially announced the release details for their "Running Dog" Question Low collection with colorways releasing in select regions across the globe. The "Yellow/Purple/Green" makeup will be available exclusively in Europe and the U.S. while the "Yellow/Red/Pink" makeup will launch only in the Asia-Pacific region. Unlike the first two, the final "Yellow/Purple/Purple" makeup will be receiving a global launch. This "Running Dog" collection releases exclusively at BBCIcecream.com starting Nov. 6 followed by a wider release at select Reebok retailers on Nov. 12.

The Europe and U.S.-exclusive BBC Icecream x Reebok Question Low "Running Dog" colorway.

The Asia-exclusive BBC Icecream x Reebok Question Low "Running Dog" colorway.