After establishing themselves as two of the world's premier sneaker boutiques, Atmos and Ubiq are joining forces to form the new Atmos USA brand.

The new partnership can be traced all the way back to 1996 when Atmos founder Hommyo Hidefumi and Ubiq founder John Lee first met in Philadelphia, which has blossomed into a decades-long friendship. Due to their affinity for sneakers and vintage clothing, Hidefumi and Lee opened a store together in Japan in 1997 called Chapter World, before venturing off to create their own boutiques.

This new joint effort is focused on establishing a stronger U.S. presence for Atmos thanks to Ubiq's nearly 20 years of business operating experience in D.C. and Philadelphia, which starts with the launch of the revamped atmosUSA.com website.

Image via Atmos USA

"While we’re proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish as Ubiq, we’re even more excited for what the future holds bringing the energy and excitement of Atmos Japan here. We’re working on collaborations for the year ahead, and have some key releases lined up in the future," says Lee about the merger. "Atmos has evolved to a global brand, and we’re looking forward to collaborating with the Ubiq team to grow our US presence. It’s exciting to connect back to the city where it all started." Hommyo recalled. The creative and retail team from Ubiq will remain in place to lead the Atmos USA brand.

The brand also confirmed that fans can look out for marketing activations and new products arriving on Atmos' new USA website and three retail doors in Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and New York in the coming weeks.