Making its presence felt at Nike's New York Fashion Week forum was Tokyo-based label Ambush, which stole the show with an eye-catching execution of the iconic Dunk High.

The monochromatic high-top is styled in all-pink (or fuchsia) premium leather, with tonal branding hits and dual-branded tags. Perhaps the most striking design element is the rubber Swoosh branding, which not only applied to the quarters, but extends past the heel.

Ambush is no stranger to re-working classic Nike silhouettes. Last spring, the label delivered a high-top version of the Air Max 180 with a zipper shroud.

Nike hasn't announced release details for the Ambush Dunk High, but we'll keep you posted as new details emerge here at Sole Collector.

UPDATE (09/30): Ambush founder Yoon Ahn has confirmed today that her Nike Dunk High collab is releasing sometime in December, but an exact date wasn't shared.

UPDATE (11/26): Prior to its scheduled launch next month, an official look at Ambush's upcoming Nike Dunk High collab has surfaced. A specific release date has not been announced but stay tuned for updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike