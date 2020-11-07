Fresh off of the "Hare" Air Jordan 6 release in June, it looks like another original colorway of Michael Jordan's seventh shoe will inspire another colorway for the model.

Newly leaked info shared by Soleheatonfeet suggests that the Air Jordan 6 in a "Black/Light Graphite/Dark Grey/Bordeaux" makeup will land in stores next September. Based on the mock-up depiction shared by zSneakerheadz, the latest Jordan 6 style will be reminiscent of the classic "Bordeaux" Air Jordan 7 with a predominantly grey upper that's paired with black panels, and multi-colored accents on the tongue.

As of now, the "Bordeaux" Air Jordan 6 has not been confirmed by Jordan Brand, but Soleheatonfeet is reporting that the pair will release in September 2021. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Air Jordan 6 Retro "Bordeaux"

Release Date: September 2021

Color: Black/Light Graphite/Dark Grey/Bordeaux

Style #: CT8529-063

Price: $190