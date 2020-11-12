It's been nearly 7 years to the day since the first Air Jordan 5 "Oreo," and now rumors have emerged of a possible rerelease for the popular retro colorway.

First introduced in Fall 2013, the "Oreo" Air Jordan 5 flips Nike's fan-favorite speckled black-and-white theme on Michael Jordan's 5th signature sneaker. The 2013 version of the sneaker uses a black nubuck upper with a white midsole accented by a black flame design with white splatter. The straightforward colorway was popular upon its first release, and now it's expected to return during Summer 2021.

While the leaked information suggests a retro of the "Oreo" make up, in-hand images are not yet available, and the pair pictured here is from the original 2013 run.

According to leak accounts @soleheatonfeet and @zsneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 5 Retro "Oreo" is expected to arrive on July 24, 2021. Given its far-off release date, the exact day may change, so be sure to check back in the coming months for updates.

Air Jordan 5 Retro "Oreo"

Release Date: 07/24/21

Color: Black/White-Cool Grey

Style #: CT4838-011