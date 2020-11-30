Jordan Brand's retail footprint in Asia is about to get bigger with the opening of the first Jordan store in Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

The new space will open its doors on Dec. 3 and instead of a typical restock for the grand opening, select shoppers will be able to grab their hands on the new "Manila" colorway of the Air Jordan 4. Unfortunately, there will only be 150 pairs available—confirmed by the individually numbered tags behind the tongue.

The shoe incorporates a premium construction that's similar to the Air Jordan 4 "Dress Code" that was given out to select Jordan Brand athletes last year, but this pair replaces the grey shades with green. Adding to the look is a small yellow tag above the netting on the side that reads "Manila" while a black and sail-colored sole sits underneath.

Nike Park members will receive an email to join the raffle for a chance at buying the Air Jordan 4 "Manila" today at 5 p.m. local time and those who have been selected will be notified tomorrow. Readers can sign up for Nike Park Membership at www.parkaccess.com.ph now.

The Jordan Manila store is located at High Street South, BGC, Taguig City, and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.