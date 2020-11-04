A scheme made popular in the Air Jordan line by the "Shattered Backboard" series, the orange hue known as "Starfish" and its accompanying tones are set to grace yet another retro early next year.

According to Soleheatonfeet, the Air Jordan 4 is in line to receive the treatment, described on this particular shoe as a blend of sail, orange, light grey, and black. While images of the upcoming release haven't surfaced yet, ZSneakerheadz worked on the mock-up below as a possible indication of what it'll look like at the time of launch. A "Starfish" Jordan 13 was also revealed recently.

The "Starfish" Jordan 4 will release in women's sizing sometime during the early part of 2021 for $190. We'll update you with new information and a first look in the coming months.

Air Jordan 4 Retro SE WMNS "Starfish"

Release Date: 01/21/21

Color: Sail/Starfish-Light Smoke Grey-Black

Style #: CW7183-100

Price: $190

UPDATE (11/04): Here's a first look at the "Starfish" Air Jordan 4 courtesy of zSneakerheadz. According to the account, the women's exclusive colorway is slated to drop on Jan. 21, 2021 for $190.

Image via zsneakerheadz

