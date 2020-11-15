Jordan Brand continues to flip the script, or color blocking, on some of its most iconic pairs of Air Jordans—the latest being the "Bred" Air Jordan 13.

Set to release sometime next year is the "Reverse Bred" colorway, which brings red suede to the base and shifts black to the suede overlay that runs above the midsole and along the heel. Black continues on the midsole and pods, which share real estate with some red trim. A somewhat similar pair released for Singles' Day in 2016.

As of now, there's not a confirmed release date for the "Reverse Bred" 13, but it's pegged for a Spring 2021 launch. We'll keep you updated with new developments in the coming months.