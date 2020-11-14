As the year comes to a close, word of a new Air Jordan 13 style releasing in 2021 is making rounds.

According to Soleheatonfeet, Michael Jordan's thirteenth signature shoe will hit shelves in a new "Court Purple" colorway sometime during the fall season next year. While images of the upcoming retro have yet to surface, a mock-up photo shared by zSneakerheadz suggests that the pair will opt for a black leather upper that's paired with purple suede underlays predominantly on the heel counter. The two hues are expected to work their way onto the midsole while the look is finished off with a white outsole. Aside from the early release info, the inspiration behind this colorway is unclear at the moment.

As of now, the Air Jordan 13 "Court Purple" is expected to launch in Fall 2021. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Air Jordan 13 Retro "Court Purple"

Release Date: Fall 2021

Color: Black/White/Court Purple

Style #: DJ5982-015