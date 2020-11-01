Next year's Air Jordan 1 releases for the holiday season are starting to pile up. With already rumors that two new iterations are arriving during the latter months of 2020, another colorway has been reportedly added to the list.

According to zSneakerheadz and Soleheatonfeet, fans can expect the new "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 1 High to feature a white leather upper with navy overlays as well as metallic silver Swooshes. Although early images of this rumored retro have not yet surfaced, the leaker accounts have has provided a mock-up to serve as a visual representation of the shoe.

While Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the information, this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG expected to drop during 2020's holiday season for an increased retail price of $170. Stick it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (10/15): Official images of this year's "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG CO.JP have surfaced. While the release details have yet to be confirmed by the brand, the shoe is currently slated to hit stores on Oct. 31 for $170.

UPDATE (11/01): According to the SNKRS app, the new release date for the "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 1 High OG CO.JP is Nov. 14.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG CO.JP "Midnight Navy"

Release Date: 11/14/20

Color: White/Metallic Silver-Midnight Navy

Style #: DC1788-100

Price: $170

Image via Nike

