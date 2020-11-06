Adidas is taking a literal approach to celebrating Black Friday this year with the release of an black-based Yeezy sneaker. 

Official product images have surfaced this week of the "Onyx" Yeezy Boost 380, a new colorway that's slated to hit shelves on Black Friday. The mid-cut Primeknit upper wears a predominantly black color scheme that's paired with grey accents, while a perforated patch appears at the midfoot. Below sits the traditional Boost cushioning setup in white that's housed within a black shell with a gum outsole. Grab a detailed look below.

As of now, a release date for the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 "Onyx" has yet to be announced by the brand, but the style is slated to release on Nov. 27 at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Yeezy retailers for $230. 

Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 'Onyx' FZ1270 Lateral
Image via Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 'Onyx' FZ1270 Front
Image via Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 'Onyx' FZ1270 Top
Image via Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 'Onyx' FZ1270 Outsole
Image via Adidas

 