Adidas is taking a literal approach to celebrating Black Friday this year with the release of an black-based Yeezy sneaker.

Official product images have surfaced this week of the "Onyx" Yeezy Boost 380, a new colorway that's slated to hit shelves on Black Friday. The mid-cut Primeknit upper wears a predominantly black color scheme that's paired with grey accents, while a perforated patch appears at the midfoot. Below sits the traditional Boost cushioning setup in white that's housed within a black shell with a gum outsole. Grab a detailed look below.

As of now, a release date for the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 "Onyx" has yet to be announced by the brand, but the style is slated to release on Nov. 27 at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Yeezy retailers for $230.

Image via Adidas

