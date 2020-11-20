There will be no shortage of Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 releases this year, as another new style is reportedly joining the lineup.

According to the Yeezy Mafia, the "Lmnte" colorway is set to drop in Fall 2020. Although early images haven't leaked, a mock-up photo suggests that it will sport a dark brown Primeknit upper that's paired with navy accents and a perforated vibrant yellow patch covers the midfoot, which sits atop a full-length Boost midsole. The account is also reporting that the "Lmnte" iteration will be available in both reflective and non-reflective styles.

Expect the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 "Lmnte" to launch sometime in the fall season for $230 but we'll keep you updated if anything changes.

UPDATE (11/19): Official images of the reflective "Lmnte" Yeezy Boost 380, which will release in December for $230.

