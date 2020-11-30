Three years after the initial release, the black and red colorway of the beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is reportedly receiving a reissue.

According to the Yeezy Mafia, the popular color scheme will be returning to shelves in December and will be available in full-family sizing. The account also revealed that the stock for the upcoming launch is "very good," which suggests that it will be more widely available compared to its original 2017 drop. This iteration was also rumored to return last year, but the reports were quickly shut down by Adidas VP of Global Entertainment & Influencer Marketing Jon Wexler.

As of now, Adidas has yet to confirm the restock for the black and red Yeezy Boost 350 V2, but we'll keep you updated if anything changes.

UPDATE (11/30): Adidas has confirmed that the black and red Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is returning in full-family sizing on Dec. 5 via the Adidas app.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas