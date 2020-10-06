Aimé Leon Dore's latest New Balance collab, a '90s basketball retro from Nike, and new colorways of some of the most popular Air Jordans highlight this week of sneaker releases.

Things kick off of Thursday with the debut of the Nike ISPA Drifter Gator in two colorways and the return of the 1992's Air Raid. On Friday, ALD bring back the New Balance 550 for the first time in over three decades, little feet are blessed with the "Pink Foam" Air Jordan 5, and the "James Gang" LeBron 18 also makes its way to select stores. Things wrap up on Saturday with the "PSG" Air Jordan 4, "Blue Cement" Air Jordan 3, and "Ophani" Yeezy Qntm all up for grabs.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.