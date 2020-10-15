An unreleased model that appears to be part of the Adidas Yeezy line has popped up on social media today courtesy of the Yeezy Mafia.

A first look provided by the Yeezy info account shows the unnamed silhouette, which uses a sock-like knitted upper with Velcro straps at the top. It's worth noting that there isn't any visible Yeezy or Adidas branding, but the midsole and boot-like portions of the upper connect this pair to the Yeezy line. Posted along with the photo is a caption that reads "S8," suggesting that it was created as part of Kanye West's Yeezy Season 8 Collection that was showcased back in March.

There's currently no release info available for this Adidas Yeezy Season 8 sneaker, but stay tuned for new developments as they become available.