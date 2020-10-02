Under Armour is expanding its lifestyle offerings this week, debuting its UA HOVR Summit Fat Tire that's versatile enough for the outdoor trails or just casual use.

This latest shoe references design elements from the 2015 Fat Tire collection of trail runners and hiking boots that are combined with its modern tech including 360-degrees of soft HOVR foam for the midsole and a Michelin rubber outsole that's redesigned with carved nodes for additional traction. The upper boasts an intricate lacing system wrapping around the entire shoe while a protective ripstop material for the base.

"We wanted to create a shoe that wasn’t another barrier," says Yurri Mial, Sr. Footwear Design Manager at Under Armour, "but footwear that’s transitional. Be it in the streets of Los Angeles or the Hollywood Hills, I can have the same footwear that can transition with me."

Readers interested can pick up the UA HOVR Summit Fat Tire now on UA.com and UA retailers for $170 with additional colorways dropping throughout the remainder of the year.

Image via Under Armour

Image via Under Armour

Image via Under Armour