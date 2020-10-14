Tremaine Emory (aka Denim Tears) is using his latest collaboration with Converse to voice an important message.

Converse and Emory have been working together for the past four months on their collaborative capsule in hopes of a purposeful launch aiming to increase civic education, engagement, and participation among young Black creatives leading into November's U.S. Presidential election—and beyond. To achieve this, Emory has applied the Pan-African flag onto the canvas of the vintage Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 model in hopes of encouraging dialogue around the life of Black Americans as well as a more equitable future for all.

"My favorite All Star is the red, white, and blue one," Emory says. "Applying the red, black, and green puts the Black gaze on that version, making something just as cool—but allowing more people to see themselves in it. It’s about creating a metaphor for Black people having a part in this country that they built."

The Denim Tears x Converse Chuck 70 collab releases in both high and low-top variations on Oct. 22 exclusively at DenimTears.com and globally on Oct. 29 at Converse.com and select retailers. In addition, the Denim Tears website will donate all proceeds of the Converse footwear collaboration to further the missions of For Freedoms and Black Voters Matter.