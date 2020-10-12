Only a few days removed since Supreme has revealed its Spring/Summer 2020 collection that included a Nike Air Force 1 collaboration, the brand reportedly has a new sneaker project with the Swoosh dropping later this year according to py_rates.

While leaked photos of the shoes have yet to surface, the leaker suggests that a trio of styles of Nike Air Max Pluses are on its way including "Hyper Grape/Varsity Maize," "University Red/Varsity Maize," and "Black/Black" color options. Although the exact inspiration or additional details are currently unavailable, fans can generally expect Supreme's signature branding found throughout the model.

As of now, official release info surrounding this trio of Supreme x Nike Air Max Plus has yet to be revealed but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (10/12): Supreme has officially confirmed that its Nike Air Max Plus collab is releasing in three colorways starting with the green and red styles arriving on Oct. 15 at Supreme's NYC, LA, London, and online stores. Shortly after, the sneakers will be at Supreme Japan on Oct. 17. The white iteration will hit stores on Nov. 1.

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme