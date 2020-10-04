Athlete-turned-model-turned creative agency head Younes Bendjima is the latest partner to link up with New Balance for a fresh take on the brand's silhouette of the moment, the 992. His Paris-based Studio FY7 has unveiled the collaborative runner, which serves as a nod to his native country Algeria and its influence on international architecture.

"The suede outer shoe serves as a reflection of the colouration and curvature of the dunes of southern Algeria, which is contrasted by black circular cutaways that symbolize the ancient architecture of Ghardaia, which heavily influenced the work of Le Corbusier," reads a post by Studio FY7 on Instagram.

It's been a banner year for the 992, which has been boosted by coveted collabs with Joe Freshgoods, WTAPS, Packer Shoes, JJJJound and KITH. The Studio FY7 pair will release on Oct. 22 exclusively at studiofy7.com.

Image via studiofy7/Instagram