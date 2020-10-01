Months after its initial unveiling, Stadium Goods has finally announced the opening for its new store in Chicago.

Stadium Goods' latest shop is located on 60 East Walton Street and will reside in the Windy City’s premier commercial district known as the Magnificent Mile. The two-level space spans 6,000 square feet and if it’s anything like the New York City store, fans should expect plenty of sneaker options to choose from including both everyday classics and rare gems.

"Chicago has an incredible sneaker culture in its own right, beginning with the 'Chicago' Jordan 1, to being the hometown of contemporary sneaker design leaders like Kanye West and Virgil Abloh," says John McPheters, Stadium Goods' co-founder and co-CEO. "Stadium Goods is built on a foundation of culture and community, and being a part of the Chicago community was a huge draw."

Stadium Goods' Chicago location will open its doors on Oct. 1 while its market center location (where consignment products are taken in and authenticated) at 1719 North Damen Ave. will be open for business starting Sept. 21.

UPDATE (10/01): Stadium Goods' new store in Chicago has opened its doors today.

Similar to its New York location, the first floor will feature a shoe wall that's stocked with over 800 sneakers with some of the more coveted releases tucked behind a large glass wall. Moving up to the second floor, fans will find a wide array of displays and installations around exclusive product offerings.

Readers can find Stadium Goods Chicago at 60 East Walton St. and check out a detailed look at the new store below.

