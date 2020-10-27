Stadium Goods has had a big year. Not only did the New York City-based consignment shop open up a new store in Chicago's Magnificent Mile shopping district this month, it will also be celebrating the fifth anniversary of the company's founding.

To celebrate the milestone, Stadium Goods is releasing a limited-edition apparel capsule as well as hosting a sale on its web store. Until 11:59 p.m. ET today, shoppers can take 15 percent off every item including some of this year's most popular sneaker releases like the Off-White x Air Jordan 4, Nike SB Dunk Low "Chunky Dunky," and the Adidas Yeezy Quantum. The only items that will be restricted from the sale are New Balance products.

Readers can simply visit Stadiumgoods.com right now to take advantage of the sale with discounts automatically applied to the order.