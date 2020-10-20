Multiple New Balance collaborations, Nike Air Force 1s designed by some of today's top luxury designers, and nostalgic offerings from Reebok highlight this week of sneaker releases.

The week of drops kicks off on Wednesday with the "Surplus" Jaden Smith x New Balance Vision Racer, "Warrior" Air Jordan 35, and "Mag" Nike Adapt 2.0 all hitting select retailers. On Thursday, shoppers have a shot at a wider launch of the Supreme x Nike Air Max Plus and BBC ICECREAM x Reebok Question Low pack. Releases continue on Friday with Salehe Bembury's much-talked-about New Balance project, a retro of the Reebok Kamikaze 2, two pairs of Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Mids, the "Clear Jade" Nike ISPA Road Warrior, "Black Concord" Air Jordan 12, and "Lakers" LeBron 18.

This weekend also had a handful of big releases with the "Aunt Pearl" KD13, 1017 Alyx 9sm x Nike Air Force 1 High, "Natural" Yeezy Boost 350 V2, and a trio of regional Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hus all making their way to select stockists. Things conclude with the JJJJound x Reebok Classic Nylon scheduled to release early next week on Monday morning.

Check out a detailed guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases below.