A Kobe 5 retro, the wider launch of Union's latest Air Jordan collab, and the return of an Air Force 1 previously exclusive to Japan highlight this week's release calendar.

Drops kicks off on Wednesday morning with the "Lucky Green" Women's Air Jordan 1. Things continue on Thursday with the "Five Rings" Nike Kobe 5 Protro, "Black" Air Raid, Supreme x Air Max Plus, and two colorways of the Golf le Fleur Gianno all making their way to select retailers. On Friday, people get a second chance at the Union x Air Jordan 4. Things wrap up on Saturday with the "Wheat Mocha" Air Force 1, "Center of Gravity" Air Jordan 35, and Reebok Experiment 4 Fury Trail by Pyer Moss all making their way to stores.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.