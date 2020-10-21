Keeping tradition going, New Jersey boutique Sneaker Room, Kyrie Irving, and Nike Basketball have a three-sneaker collection on the way with proceeds going to a good cause.

After working on the Kyrie 5 last year, Sneaker Room will once again pay tribute to both Irving and store owner Suraj Kaufman's late mothers with special "Mom" colorways of the Kyrie 6. The shoes, which will be available in black, cream, and red styles, feature details inspired by Irving's mother, Elizabeth, such as a polka dot liner to match a shirt she wore in a memorable photo. Kaufman also pays tribute to his mother with accents of gold, her favorite color. Each left shoe is embroidered with hearts, while the right features roses.

Like the store's previous Nike collabs, this Kyrie 6 "Mom" collection was produced in staggered numbers. The red color is the most available of the bunch, with 2006 pairs available at $200 each. 813 pairs of the black iteration were made and will retail for $300. Finally, only 302 units of the cream colorway were produced, and those will be available exclusively through a raffle for $400. All of the proceeds will be split up between different charities, hospitals, and organizations.

The Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 6 "Mom" collection drops Friday, Oct. 23 from snkrroom.com. Raffle details for the cream color will be announced via the store's Instagram.

Image via Sneaker Room

Image via Sneaker Room

Image via Sneaker Room

Image via Sneaker Room

Image via Sneaker Room

Image via Sneaker Room

Image via Sneaker Room

Image via Sneaker Room