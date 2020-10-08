Made famous by former Seattle Supersonics forward Shawn Kemp, the Reebok Kamikaze 2 saw a heavy retro push in the mid-2010s, but things have been fairly quiet for the sneaker in recent years. That will soon change as Reebok celebrates the 1995 model's 25th anniversary.

Set to return in its OG Sonics-inspired colorway, the Kamikaze 2 will feature original details including white perforated leather, black nubuck, and green accents on the branding and jagged midsole lines. Tying the Sonics theme together is a lone hit of red on the outole's Vector logo. The model is also notable for its use of Hexalite cushioning underfoot, although it's likely that this reissue won't use the exact technology if recent Reebok Question retros are any indication. And despite serving up a dose of nostalgia, the Kamikaze 2 isn't a one-to-one reissue—it lacks the original's "Kemp" branding at the bottom of the laces.

Further deviating from the OG, Reebok has also confirmed that the sneaker will soon receive a new moniker. "As Reebok continues to grow alongside the ever-evolving tapestry of global cultures in which it is so deeply rooted, the brand will formally rename the historic Kamikaze model," reads a press release. The new name is expected to be announced in the following weeks.

The "Sonics" Reebok Kamikaze 2 returns on Oct. 23 from select retailers including reebok.com, Champs Sports, DTLR, and Foot Locker.

