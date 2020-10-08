Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. Ray J talks about sneakers, tells a story about Drake owning a rare Moesha tracksuit from Nike, spending time with Kobe Bryant after he went to prom with Brandy, why he loves Yeezys and would wear them if Kanye West sent them to him and more.

