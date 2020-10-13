Pharrell's Adidas NMD Hu sneaker has been slowly making its way back to shelves this year with fans treated to new colorways including the recently-released "Bold Orange" and "Light Aqua" styles. Now, it looks like the lineup could be expanding soon.

Adisight on Instagram has shared a photo of what's purported to be the shoe's latest "Dash Green" iteration, which revealed a new mesh construction on the upper replacing the traditional Primeknit build. The features that are consistent in this new colorway in comparison to the previous releases are the embroidery on the upper along with the full-length Boost midsole underneath.

According to the account, only 7,777 pairs have been produced for this "Dash Green" colorway of the Adidas NMD Hu, but the release details have yet to be confirmed by the brand. We'll continue to follow up with new information as it becomes available.