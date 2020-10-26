Longtime collaborators Reebok and Packer Shoes are linking back up, this time to introduce two fall-ready colorways of the classic Trinity Premier.

For this project, the New Jersey-based retailer has dressed the retro runner in contrasting cream and brown color schemes to coincide with the current fall season. The shoes feature various materials including mesh as the base of the upper that's paired with suede overlays and transparent windows on the side panels. Capping off the look is DMX Ride cushioning underneath.

The capsule extends beyond footwear as Packer has teamed up with the clothing brand Paa to drop matching hoodies and sweatpants to complement the shoes.

The latest Packer x Reebok Trinity Premier collab releases on Oct. 30 at PackerShoes.com for $120 each. The "Cream" colorway will be available exclusively at Packer while the "Brown" makeup will see a wider release at select Reebok retailers at a later date.

Image via Packer Shoes

