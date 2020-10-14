While sneakerheads were busy attempting to secure today's Off-White x Air Jordan 5 release through SNKRS, the shoe's creator debuted a previously unseen colorway of his collaboration out of nowhere.

After photos began making rounds on social medial earlier in the day, Virgil Abloh took to his own Instagram with a candid look at the aforementioned pair, styled in sail and red with similar vintage effects on the upper and sole. As he's known to do, Abloh also went full DIY mode on his pair, using a knife to cut the 'windows' out, which he told The Undefeated is part of his 100% design concept.

Though not confirmed, it's been rumored that a "Sail" Off-White x Air Jordan 5 will release at some point later this year. Stick with Sole Collector for updates as they become available.

Off-White x Air Jordan 5 Retro "Sail"

Release Date: 10/24/2020

Color: Sail/Fire Red-Muslin-Black

Style #: DH8565-100

Price: $225

UPDATE (10/07): Sole Collector has confirmed with retail sources that the "Sail" Off-White x Air Jordan 5 will be hitting stores on Oct. 24 for $225. As of now, this reported date is subject to change since it hasn't been announced by the brand, but stay tuned for updates.

UPDATE (10/14): With the "Sail" Off-White x Air Jordan 5's release date expected to take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, official images have hit Nike's website. Take a detailed look at the sneakers and their accompanying packaging and accessories below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike