Unlike previous years, we won't be seeing a new NBA season tip off this month, but Jordan Brand will still debut its latest performance shoe alongside a bevy of new Air Jordan retro styles in October.

This month marks the arrival Air Jordan 35 with the "Center of Gravity" colorway hitting stores on Oct. 17 along with a special iteration designed in collaboration with Fragment that's dropping on Oct. 28.

October will also start the road to this year's Air Jordan releases for the holiday season including the women's exclusive Air Jordan 1 High "Lucky Green" and the "Dark Concord" Air Jordan 12. After much delay, fans will finally have another opportunity to cop the sneakers from the latest Union collab featuring the Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan Zoom '92, and the Air Jordan Delta Mid.

Check out all of this month's Air Jordan releases you need to know about below.