Chicago boutique Notre is quickly carving a nice footprint for itself in the collaboration space. With a Nike Dunk High slated to drop before the end of the year, the retailer will also revisit its popular Vans Old Skool project from 2018.

Sticking with the same silhouette as its previous collab, Notre covers the Old Skool in a less hairy suede texture this time around. The two-tone color blocking used on 2018's collab is mimicked on new blue and red styles, while black and off-white variations opt for solid-colored uppers. The unifying theme of this set is the updated Vans Sidestripe logo, which has been revamped to depict the store's signature handshake logo.

Each shoe features a custom box printed with the message "there are many ways of doing things besides your own," a quote culled from 1968's seminal The Whole Earth Catalog. "It’s inspired a lot of what we’ve done as a shop over the past few years, and what we try to stand for: teamwork, learning from one another, staying open-minded," Notre co-founder MJ Jaworowski said.

The Notre x Vault by Vans OG Old Skool LX are priced at $90 each and will drop alongside a collection of matching apparel exclusively from notre-shop.com on Oct. 31.

