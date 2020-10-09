Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, may be dropping a sequel to his sold-out Adidas Nite Jogger. A new colorway of the collaboration has surfaced, courtesy of yankeekicks.

This vibrant new iteration of the lifestyle model dons a predominately orange hue that's paired with blue Three Stripes branding and a white full-length Boost midsole. The "Time In" slogan that was featured on his initial project is applied to the hangtag of this pair, which refers to the many hours spent by creators in pursuit of mastering their craft.

As of now, Adidas and Blevins have yet to announce the release info surrounding this Nite Jogger collab.

UPDATE (10/09): Adidas has confirmed that Ninja's orange Nite Jogger collab is releasing on Oct. 14 at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers for $150.

Image via Adidas

