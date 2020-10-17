Anyone with fashion sense will tell you that "wheat" footwear is an appropriate year-round option, but the style is most often associated with fall. With that in mind, Nike typically rolls out a bevy of its buttery gold "Flax" sneakers around this time each year, a tradition they appear to be upholding in 2020.

In addition to the Air Force 1, Nike is releasing a "Wheat Mocha" take on the SB Dunk Low. Similarly, the shoe arrives sporting a golden brown suede upper, offset by a dark brown midsole and finished off with a gum rubber outsole.

While a release date for the "Wheat Mocha" Dunks hasn't been announced, expect a drop in the coming weeks at nike.com and skate shops for $100.

Nike SB Dunk Low "Wheat Mocha"

Release Date: Fall 2020

Style #: BQ6817-204

Price: $100

Image via childishpepe45/Twitter

Image via childishpepe45/Twitter



