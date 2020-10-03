For readers who have bought a pair of Nike sneakers in the last 25 years, chances are the size tag says that the shoe was produced in Vietnam. Now, it looks like the Swoosh is celebrating its longstanding relationship with the Asian country by releasing a special SB Dunk Low "Vietnam 25th Anniversary" colorway soon.

New images shared by S.Sam.Group show that the forthcoming style will wear a predominately white and red color scheme that's likely inspired by the colors on the Vietnamese flag. The look continues with a graphic on the toe box that commemorates the huge milestone along with a modified logo on the tongue that now reads "25" instead of the traditional "SB" branding. Additional details include a triple-stacked Swoosh embroidered on the sides and the flag's star stamped on the right shoe's heel tab.

As of now, the Swoosh has yet to confirm the release details surrounding this "Vietnam 25th Anniversary" SB Dunk Low, but we'll update you with new developments as they become available.