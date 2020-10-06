It's been three years since Atmos' elephant print-wrapped Nike Air Max 1 collaboration returned as part of 2017's Air Max Day, and now the colorway will be resurfacing on a new model.

A Nike SB Dunk Low is dropping soon in "Medium Grey/Black/White/Clear Jade." The low-top SB Dunk style mimics the aforementioned Air Max 1 to a T, with details including grey elephant print, black suede, a white leather vamp, and a patent leather jade Swoosh and branding. Despite the similarities, there is currently no indication that this is an actual Atmos collaboration.

As of now, this Nike SB Dunk Low is expected to release in November according to @soleheatonfeet.

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro "Atmos Elephant"

Release Date: November 2020

Color: Medium Grey/Black/White/Clear Jade

Style #: BQ6817-009

