Nike's ongoing commitment to releasing more sustainable sneakers has infiltrated into its Skateboarding line, as evident with August's "Community Garden" SB Dunk Low and a new colorway pictured here.

Official images of the "Crater" SB Dunk Low Low Pro E (short for Eco) surfaced this week. According to @nikesbornothing, the pair uses sustainable materials including recycled canvas, polyester, and rubber. The eco-friendly construction continues with Nike Grind rubber on the midsole and outsole, along with a Zoom Air unit made with re-used TPU. Extending beyond the shoe itself, the SB Dunk Low Pro E's packaging will also lean into sustainability by eliminating the usual toe stuffing and inner box paper.

As of now, release details for this "Crater" Nike SB Dunk Low Pro E have yet to be confirmed by the brand, but we'll keep you updated if anything changes.

Image via Nike

