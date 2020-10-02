Things have been relatively quiet in the last few years when it comes to Nike Air Trainer 1 releases, but that's about to change as an original colorway is making a comeback soon.

According to NikeSBorNothing, the fan-favorite "Chlorophyll" makeup of the cross-trainer is returning this week and this time through the Swoosh's Skateboarding division. In terms of design, not much appears to have changed in comparison to its Sportswear counterpart except that the tongue tag now features the Nike SB branding. This pair sports the iconic white leather and grey suede combination on the upper with a strap at the forefoot, along with hits of green covering the Nike branding on the shoe.

According to the European skate shop Attitude Inc., the Nike SB Air Trainer 1 "Chlorophyll" is releasing at select retailers overseas on Oct. 3, while NikeSBorNothing confirms that a stateside launch will happen later this year.

UPDATE (10/02): Here's an official look at the "Chlorophyll" SB Air Trainer 1 that's releasing at select retailers overseas tomorrow. As of now, a stateside launch has yet to be confirmed by Nike but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

