The seasonal Pendleton options will soon return to Nike's "By You" customization platform, allowing fans to add the cozy fabric onto two staple silhouettes in the Air Force 1 Low and the Air Max 97.

While a specific release date has yet to be confirmed by the Swoosh, the forthcoming Pendleton options having already landed on its website. Fans will be able to choose between four different wool patterns for the shoes including a premium wool twill or a Scout Stripe design. Each pair will feature a Pendleton tab on the heel counter along with an embossed luggage tag attached to the side.

There's currently no release date for the upcoming Nike x Pendleton By You styles yet, but the options will be available on Nike.com soon. Check out a few of the designs below.

