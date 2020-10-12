After news of a possible retro of the fan-favorite "South Beach" Nike LeBron 8 surfaced over the weekend, talk of another coveted colorway returning is making the rounds.

The latest leak, courtesy of @soleheatonfeet, points to the low-top sequel of the original LeBron 8 model in its elusive "Miami Nights" make up. Formally known as the Nike LeBron 8 V/2 Low, this "Miami Nights" style was one of the sneaker's original colors from 2011 and only released in Miami for its stateside drop. This version uses a speckled upper that blends shades of red and blue with white accents. A solar red outsole and 360-degree Max Air unit finishes things off.

Although not officially confirmed by Nike, the LeBron 8 is poised for a big retro run in the next calendar year. Along with the aforementioned "South Beach" colorway, other pairs expected to drop in 2021 include familiar looks like the unreleased Cleveland Cavaliers-inspired "HWC" and a St. Vincent-St. Mary PE as well as new iterations.

As of now, the "Miami Nights" Nike LeBron 8 V/2 Low is expected to drop sometime during Spring 2021.

Nike LeBron 8 V/2 Low "Miami Nights"

Release Date: Spring 2021

Color: White/Solar Red/Glass Blue/White

Style #: DJ4436-100