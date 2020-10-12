The Nike LeBron 18 colorway that LeBron James wore yesterday when he captured his fourth NBA championship may be hitting stores soon.

Official images have surfaced of King James' current signature shoe in the unreleased "Melon Tint" iteration, which suggests that a release may be imminent. The pair dons a tonal orange color scheme including on the KnitPosite 2.0 upper, which continues onto the Zoom Air and Max Air-cushioned midsole and translucent outsole. James debuted the colorway in the Lakers' Game 4 victory, before bringing it back to close out the series on Sunday.

As of now, the release details for the "Melon Tint" Nike LeBron 18 have yet to be announced by the brand, but the pair has already launched at select retailers overseas.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike