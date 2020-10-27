Fresh off the unveiling of the Nike Kyrie 7, upcoming colorways for Kyrie Irving's new signature shoe have started to surface including in the "Raygun" edition pictured here.

Thanks to S.sam.group on Instagram, we're getting a detailed look at the latest Kyrie 7 "Raygun." Based on the imagery, the style references Nike's fictitious basketball team called the Roswell Rayguns, which the brand created an ad campaign for in 2002. The shoe wears a black and orange color scheme while the alien mascot appears on the heel counter and at the forefoot.

Irving introduced this theme into his signature line in 2018 with the release of the "Raygun" Kyrie 3, a pair based on the "Raygun" Nike SB Dunk that dropped in limited quantities and is currently fetching up to $3,000 in the secondary market.

As of now, release details for the "Raygun" Nike Kyrie 7 have yet to be announced by the brand.